Drivers advised to seek alternate road routes during weekend race

On Sunday, Aug. 18, the 10th annual Sunset Run for the Warriors will take place in Shelton.

On Sunday, Aug. 18, the 10th annual Sunset Run for the Warriors will take place in Shelton. The race will begin at the Huntington Green on Church Street and continue onto Isinglass Road, Nichols Avenue and ending at Church Street. The 5K will cut across Blueberry Lane to Nichols Avenue.

At 5 p.m., the entire race route will be closed to all traffic except for emergency vehicles. The race route will remain closed until the last runner has passed through a particular sectionor roadway of the route.

Drivers are advised to seek alternative routes during the time period of the race.