Drivers seeing stable prices at pump as year heads to close

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Drivers in New Jersey and around the nation are seeing relatively stable prices at the pump as millions of Americans prepare to hit the road for the year-end travel season.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in the state on Friday was $2.56, a penny higher than a week ago. Drivers were paying $2.42 a gallon at this time a year ago.

The national average gas price Friday was $2.55, down a penny from last week. Last year at this time, motorists were paying $2.36 a gallon.

Analysts say imports have left regional gasoline stocks at healthy levels, and that's helping to keep the year-over-year gas price difference below 20 cents.