Drought affecting about 1 million in Deep South

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A new assessment shows about 1 million people are being affected by drought in the Deep South, but conditions are improving slightly in some areas.

The latest report released Thursday by the U.S. Drought Monitor shows parts of Alabama, Georgia and South Carolina all have regions that are too dry.

The worst areas are agricultural counties in southeast Alabama and the area just south of Birmingham. About 600,000 people are affected by drought statewide.

There's also a moderate drought in central Georgia near Macon, and eastern South Carolina is too dry.

Drought conditions improved slightly this week in South Carolina and Alabama. But they got a little worse in Georgia.

Mississippi is drought-free. Louisiana has only a few areas that are abnormally dry after Hurricane Barry hit last month.