BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A man recently sentenced to life in prison for the murder of an LSU basketball star has died from an apparent drug overdose.

The Advocate reports, citing authorities in Baton Rouge, that Dyteon Simpson, 23, was found unresponsive about 8 p.m. Sunday at the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. Staffers were unable to revive him and he was later pronounced dead, sheriff's spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks said.