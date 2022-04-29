Dry Southwest braces for stiffer winds, 'epic' fire danger SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN and SCOTT SONNER, Associated Press April 29, 2022 Updated: April 29, 2022 12:15 a.m.
In this photo released by the U.S. Forest Service, aircraft known as "super scoopers" battle the Hermits Peak and Calf Canyon Fires in the Santa Fe National Forest in New Mexico on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Firefighters have been making significant progress on the biggest wildfires burning unusually hot and fast for this time of year in the western U.S. But forecasters from the Southwest to the southern High Plains are warning of the return the next two days of the same gusty winds and critical fire conditions that sent wildland blazes racing across the landscape last week. (J. Michael Johnson/U.S. Forest Service via AP)
In this photo released by the U.S. Forest Service, an aircraft known as a "super scooper" battles the Hermits Peak and Calf Canyon Fires in the Santa Fe National Forest in New Mexico on Thursday, April 28, 2022. Firefighters have been making significant progress on the biggest wildfires burning unusually hot and fast for this time of year in the western U.S. But forecasters from the Southwest to the southern High Plains are warning of the return the next two days of the same gusty winds and critical fire conditions that sent wildland blazes racing across the landscape last week. (J. Michael Johnson/U.S. Forest Service via AP)
The Calf Canyon Fire burns north of Las Vegas near the San Miguel and Mora County line Monday April 25, 2022. (Eddie Moore//The Albuquerque Journal via AP)
Edward Leazier comforts Sheila Dobson as the two survey what is left of their family home on Monday, April 25, 2022, after the Tunnel Fire burned through the community east of Flagstaff, Ariz., off of Brandis Way. Residents are just now being let back in to see the damage and begin the process of picking up in the wake of the wildfire. (Rachel Gibbons/Arizona Daily Sun via AP)
A hillside is seen burned in the background, Monday, April 25, 2022, while a family home was fortunate to escape the Tunnel Fire unscathed after the fire burned over 21,000 acres and at least 24 structures in the area, near Flagstaff, Ariz. (Rachel Gibbons/Arizona Daily Sun via AP)
New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, left, talks Connie Guinn and her granddaughter, Bella Guerrero Munoz, at the emergency evacuation center in Las Vegas, Monday April 25, 2022. The Calf Canyon Fire has forced the evacuation of Guinn and her family, from Laboux, and many residents of San Miguel and Mora County. (Eddie Moore/The Albuquerque Journal via AP)
The Calf Canyon Fire burns north of Las Vegas near the San Miguel and Mora County line Monday April 25, 2022. (Eddie Moore/The Albuquerque Journal via AP)
The burned and twisted frame of a bicycle that once belonged to Trisha Peralta lies in the rubble of a burned shed on her family's property Monday, April 25, 2022 after the Tunnel Fire destroyed the property, including the house, the week before. (Rachel Gibbons/Arizona Daily Sun via AP)
New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, right, talks with Floyd Trujillo, from Upper Rociada, at the emergency evacuation center in Las Vegas, Monday April 25, 2022. The Calf Canyon Fire has forced the evacuation of many residents of San Miguel and Mora County. (Eddie Moore/The Albuquerque Journal via AP)
New Mexico's Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, right, talks with from left, Shari Romo, Alfred Romo, Alfred Romero, and her granddaughter Jessa Abeyta, 5, all from Mora, at the emergency evacuation center in Las Vegas, Monday April 25, 2022. The Calf Canyon Fire has forced the evacuation of many residents of San Miguel and Mora County. (Eddie Moore/The Albuquerque Journal via AP)
This image provided by the Nebraska State Patrol shows smoke from a wildfire, Saturday, April 23, 2022 near Cambridge, Neb. Several small towns, including Cambridge, Bartley, Indianola and Wilsonville, in Nebraska's southwest and Macy in its northeast, were forced to temporarily evacuate because of the wind-driven wildfires. (Nebraska State Patrol via AP)
Plumes of smoke rise from a pair of growing wildfires in northeast New Mexico on Friday, April 22, 2022 outside Las Vegas, N.M.. Southwest fires have burned dozens of homes in northern Arizona and put numerous small villages in New Mexico in the path of danger. Cedar Attanasio/AP
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Thousands of firefighters continued to slow the advance of destructive wildfires in the Southwestern U.S. but warned they were bracing for the return Friday of the same dangerous conditions that quickly spread the wind-fueled blazes a week ago.
At least 166 homes have been destroyed in one rural county in northeast New Mexico since the biggest fire currently burning in the U.S. started racing through small towns east and northeast of Santa Fe on April 22, the local sheriff said.
SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN and SCOTT SONNER