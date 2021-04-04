Dubai police arrest group over 'lewd' video of naked women

Kamran Jebreili/AP

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Police in Dubai arrested a group of people on charges of public debauchery, authorities said, over a widely shared video that showed naked women posing on a balcony in the city.

Violations of the public decency law in the United Arab Emirates, including for nudity and other “lewd behavior,” carry penalties of up to six months in prison and a 5,000 dirham ($1,360) fine. The sharing of pornographic material is also punishable with prison time and hefty fines under the country’s laws, which are based on Islamic law, or Shariah.