Ducey plans big tax cuts, make-up summer school classes

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is proposing the largest tax cut in his seven years for the coming budget year while using savings from a pandemic-induced drop in school enrollment to pay for summertime make-up classes for K-12 students who have fallen behind because of virtual learning.
The $12.6 billion proposal released Friday for the budget year that starts July 1 includes $200 million in cuts to the state income tax that would rise to $600 million in the third year — the year he leaves office.