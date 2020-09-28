Due to COVID, no marshmallow roast, but moonlight hike still on at Nicholdale Farm

SHELTON — The Shelton Trails Committee is again hosting its annual moonlight hike beginning at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 2, at Shelton Land Conservation Trust’s Nicholdale Farm.

While social distancing requirements means no marshmallow roast this year, people can still enjoy the meadows and woods by the light of a full moon.

Those attending should meet at the main parking lot for Nicholdale, 324 Leavenworth Road. People should look for the “trailhead parking” sign next to the entrance between a telephone pole and the beginning of a long guardrail.

Registration is not required. Children and leashed pets are welcome. The trail is uneven and not stroller-friendly. Dress for the weather and bring a flashlight or headlamp.

In case of inclement or cloudy weather, the hike will be rescheduled to Saturday, Oct. 3, at 7 p.m.

For more information, contact Val Gosset at 203-803-5247 or valgosset@aol.com.

