Duke Energy puts two buildings in Charlotte up for sale

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Duke Energy Corp. says two of its properties in downtown Charlotte are up for sale as part of the utility’s consolidation plan to move into a single building.

Duke Energy spokesman Neil Nissan says buildings on Church and College streets have been listed, The Charlotte Observer reported Wednesday. The sale is part of the power company’s long-term workplace strategy to cut its real estate footprint by 60%, from 2.5 million square feet (232,257 square meters) to 1 million square feet (92,903 square meters) in the next two years.