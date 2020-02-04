Duo charged with firearms offenses

Two men have been arrested in connection with firing a gun while driving home from a bar last month.

Michael White, 31, of Seymour, and Kenneth Banks, 27, of Shelton, were each charged with illegal discharge of a firearm, carrying a firearm under an intoxicating liquor, second-degree reckless endangerment and second-degree breach of peace. White was additionally charged with illegal possession of an assault weapon.

Police Det. Richard Bango said about 11:30 p.m. Jan. 22, law enforcement received a complaint of shots fired in the area of Willoughby Road and Independence Drive.

“Shelton Detectives investigated and recovered numerous spent shelling casing near stop signs in the area,” said Bango.

The investigation revealed that White and Banks were shooting a gun out of a moving vehicle, said Bango.

“Detectives determined the two men were drinking that night at area bars and began firing the gun on the way home,” said Bango. “Detectives seized all the registered firearms from Banks and White. Additionally seized from White was an unregistered banned assault rifle.”

The report of shots led to an increased police presence near Elizabeth Shelton School on Jan. 23 when police were searching for evidence. ESS Principal, Bev Belden sent out a message to parents through social media and the school district’s website around 11:45 a.m. Jan. 23 about the police units in the area.

“This morning, officers from the Shelton Police Department were checking areas near and around where the incident occurred to determine if anything was left behind,” Belden said. “Elizabeth Shelton School grounds was one such area. All the children are safe and student learning has not skipped a beat.”

Belden and Shelton Police Lt. Robert Kozlowsky said the incident did not happen on school property and that the school was never under any threat.

White and Banks turned themselves in to police this week. Both were released on bond, with White due in Derby Superior Court on Feb. 13 and Banks to appear Feb. 18.