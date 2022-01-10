Dutch king swears in new ruling coalition, Rutte's 4th

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch King Willem-Alexander swore in a new ruling coalition Monday, led for the fourth time by Mark Rutte, amid a nationwide coronavirus lockdown and policy challenges ranging from climate change and housing shortages to the future of agriculture.
The ceremony in the ballroom at the Noordeinde Palace in The Hague came after a record-breaking coalition formation process following athe March 17 general election that highlighted deep divisions in the splintered Dutch political landscape.