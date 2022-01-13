Dutch king won't use carriage criticized for colonial image MIKE CORDER, Associated Press Jan. 13, 2022 Updated: Jan. 13, 2022 10:04 p.m.
1 of5 FILE- Footmen walk alongside the Golden Carriage as Netherlands' King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima arrive at Noordeinde Palace, after the King officially opened the new parliamentary year in The Hague, Netherlands, Tuesday Sept. 17, 2013. The Dutch king ruled out Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, using in the near future the royal family's Golden Carriage, one side of which is decorated with a painting, center, that has drawn fire from critics who say it glorifies the Netherlands' colonial past, including its role in the global slave trade. Peter Dejong/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 FILE- Footmen walk alongside the Golden Carriage as Netherlands' King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima arrive at Noordeinde Palace, after the King officially opened the new parliamentary year in The Hague, Netherlands, Tuesday Sept. 17, 2013. The Dutch king ruled out Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, using in the near future the royal family's Golden Carriage, one side of which is decorated with a painting, center, that has drawn fire from critics who say it glorifies the Netherlands' colonial past, including its role in the global slave trade. Peter Dejong/AP Show More Show Less 3 of5
4 of5 FILE- Footmen walk alongside the Golden Carriage as Netherlands' King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima arrive at Noordeinde Palace, after the King officially opened the new parliamentary year in The Hague, Netherlands, Tuesday Sept. 17, 2013. The Dutch king ruled out Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, using in the near future the royal family's Golden Carriage, one side of which is decorated with a painting, center, that has drawn fire from critics who say it glorifies the Netherlands' colonial past, including its role in the global slave trade. Peter Dejong/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch king ruled out Thursday using, for now at least, the royal family's “Golden Carriage,” one side of which bears a painting that critics say glorifies the Netherlands' colonial past, including its role in the global slave trade.
The announcement was an acknowledgement of the heated debate about the carriage as the Netherlands reckons with the grim sides of its history as a 17th-century colonial superpower, including Dutch merchants making vast fortunes from slaves.