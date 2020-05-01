EAA cancels convention that draws hundreds of thousands

OSHKOSH, Wis. (AP) — An event that draws hundreds of thousands of people from all around the globe is the latest event to be canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers of the Experimental Aircraft Association's annual fly-in and convention say the uncertainty of COVID-19 has forced them to cancel the July 20-26 event.

Approximately 642,000 people attended the convention last year when more than 10,000 aircraft arrived at Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh and other airports in east-central Wisconsin.

“We looked at every possibility over the past six weeks as to how EAA could move forward with AirVenture this year, because it is such an important reunion for the aviation community,” said Jack J. Pelton, EAA CEO and Chairman of the Board. “The current status in Wisconsin is that it is still under a stay at home order until May 26, which completely eliminates our ability to start grounds preparation May 1."

Pelton added that the reopening of the state also has no specific dates, creating uncertainty about mass gatherings in July, so cancellation was the only option for this year.

All pre-sold AirVenture 2020 admissions and camping reservations can be rolled over to the 2021 event or are eligible for refund.