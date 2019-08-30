EEOC files sex discrimination suit against Reno car dealer

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Civil rights lawyers for the U.S. government have filed a discrimination lawsuit against a Reno car dealership they say has created a workplace hostile to women.

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission says Champion Chevrolet intentionally engaged in unlawful employment practices for at least three years.

The EEOC says its own investigation found "open and flagrant" sex discrimination in a workplace so hostile that the saleswoman who filed the complaint had to "quit to escape" the abuse just six months after she was hired. A male employee filed a complaint earlier alleging he witnessed repeated discrimination there.

David Houston, a lawyer representing Champion Chevrolet, says the allegations are a "complete fabrication" and they look forward to fighting them in court.