EF-1 tornado touched down damaging trees, buildings

COVENTRY, Conn. (AP) — The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado touched down in northeast Connecticut as part of a series of strong thunderstorms that swept through the state.

The service says an EF-1 tornado hit estimated speeds between 85 mph and 90 mph (136.79 kph and 144.83 kph) and traveled 3.2 miles (5.15 kilometers) over nine minutes in Coventry and Mansfield Wednesday evening. EF-1 is classified as weak on the wind intensity scale.

The tornado touched down at about 5:40 p.m. in Coventry.

The weather service says mostly trees were damaged, with some minor damage to buildings.

Nine tornadoes were confirmed in 2018 — a record for the state. Four of those touched down in May 2018 in Southbury, Oxford, Hamden, Winsted and Barkhamsted.