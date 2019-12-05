ESS students celebrate diversity

Special education teacher Debbie Oppel and student Jake Schneider assist fellow student Sophie Hawksley maneuver a wheelchair while carrying a lunch tray.

Fourth grade students at Elizabeth Shelton School recently had the opportunity to participate in Diversity Day.

The program, which is organized by the special education department at the school, has the goal of building compassion, understanding and respect for people who may be different, said school special education teacher Debbie Oppel.

Students had the opportunity to complete a series of seven educational activities set at distinct stations in the school gym. Oppel said each activity was meant to illustrate what it feels like to have a difference, such as physical limitation, a visual difference, a learning disability, or to be from a different race or economic class.

The program fosters positive attitudes and promotes empathy, according to Oppel, while encouraging acceptance of all people.