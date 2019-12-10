ESS students true WordMasters

Five Elizabeth Shelton School students have answered the WordMasters Challenge.

Fourth graders Zack Kezelevich, Ninetjer Bazile, Charlie Carreira, Ellie Schiappa and Malekai Colao each earned perfect scores on the WordMasters Challenge vocabulary test.

The WordMasters Challenge is a national competition for students in grades 3 to 8 that, according to the website, encourages growth in vocabulary and verbal reasoning. Each year, more than 125,000 students from some of the best public and private schools throughout the United States participate in the WordMasters Challenge.

Unlike other language arts competitions for this age group — which focus on grammar, punctuation, spelling and other language mechanics — the WordMasters Challenge helps students learn to think both analytically and metaphorically. The contest addresses higher-level word comprehension and verbal reasoning in two ways:

* It challenges students to complete analogies based on relationships among words they have learned.

* It bases the analogies on special vocabulary lists, developed for each grade and difficulty level by experienced teachers, which participants are encouraged to study before each meet.

The website states that excellence in the competition will require both a mastery of the meanings of the vocabulary words (of a difficulty appropriate to each grade level) and thoughtful reasoning about the relationships between these words and more familiar language used in the competition’s analogies.

