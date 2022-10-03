EU, Israel hold high-level talks for first time in a decade Oct. 3, 2022 Updated: Oct. 3, 2022 9:59 a.m.
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union and Israel on Monday held high-level talks for the first time in a decade, with the Europeans keen to press Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid on how to put a two-state solution to the conflict with the Palestinians into place.
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell welcomed the recent support from Lapid — who took part in Monday’s talks by videoconference — for an end to the conflict based on an Israeli and Palestinian state living peacefully side by side.