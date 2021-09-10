EU orders Italy to recover 'illegal state aid' from Alitalia

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s anti-trust watchdog on Friday ordered Italy to recover 900 million euros ($1.01 billion) from ailing air carrier Alitalia, saying that a probe found the loans to constitute illegal state aid.
Alitalia has been in financial troubles since 2008. The airline was in desperate need of funds in 2017 but had lost its access to credit markets due to its woes. To keep it afloat, the Italian government stepped in, providing two loans of 600 million and 300 million euros.