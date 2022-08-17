EU to host Serbia-Kosovo talks in Brussels amid tensions DUSAN STOJANOVIC, Associated Press Aug. 17, 2022 Updated: Aug. 17, 2022 7:23 a.m.
BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Wartime rivals Serbia and Kosovo are holding high-level crisis talks on Thursday which the European Union mediators hope will de-escalate growing tensions in the Balkans where Russia has been trying to further increase its influence amid the war in Ukraine.
Hopes that the rare face-to-face meeting between Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti, to be held in Brussels, could produce a major breakthrough are slim.
DUSAN STOJANOVIC