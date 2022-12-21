EXPLAINER: How the latest US aid makes Ukraine stronger

WASHINGTON (AP) — The presence of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Washington on Wednesday puts a dramatic exclamation point on the Biden administration's latest announcement of military aid to the war-torn nation.
In ways big and small, the massive $1.85 billion package will expand the abilities of Zelenskyy's troops to take out incoming Russian airstrikes and continue counter-offensives to push back against the invading troops. It also allows President Joe Biden to deliver his commitment to one of Zelenskyy's most urgent battlefield requests — a Patriot missile battery.