EXPLAINER: Italian election only part of picking government FRANCES D'EMILIO, Associated Press Sep. 24, 2022 Updated: Sep. 24, 2022 2:48 a.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of12 A view of the Azione Party's final rally ahead of Sunday's election in Rome, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. Italians vote on Sunday for a new Parliament, and they could elect their first far-right premier of the post-war era. If opinion polls hold, Giorgia Meloni could be that premier, as well as become the first woman to lead an Italian government. Andrew Medichini/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 Italia Viva leader and former Premier Matteo Renzi speaks at the Azione Party's final rally ahead of Sunday's election in Rome, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. Italians vote on Sunday for a new Parliament, and they could elect their first far-right premier of the post-war era. If opinion polls hold, Giorgia Meloni could be that premier, as well as become the first woman to lead an Italian government. At left is Rome's skyline with the Unknown Soldier monument. Andrew Medichini/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 Democratic Party leader Enrico Letta speaks at the party's final rally ahead of Sunday's election in Rome, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. Italians vote on Sunday for a new Parliament, and they could elect their first far-right premier of the post-war era. If opinion polls hold, Giorgia Meloni could be that premier, as well as become the first woman to lead an Italian government. Alessandra Tarantino/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 Democratic Party leader Enrico Letta arrives at the party's final rally ahead of Sunday's election in Rome, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. Italians vote on Sunday for a new Parliament, and they could elect their first far-right premier of the post-war era. If opinion polls hold, Giorgia Meloni could be that premier, as well as become the first woman to lead an Italian government. Alessandra Tarantino/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 From left, Agnese Renzi, with his husband, former Italian Premier Matteo Renzi, Carlo Calenda, head of the centrist party Action, and his wife Violante Calenda attend a rally in Rome, Friday, Sep. 23, 2022. Italians vote on Sunday for a new Parliament, and they could elect their first far-right premier of the post-war era. If opinion polls hold, Giorgia Meloni could be that premier, as well as become the first woman to lead an Italian government. (Roberto Monaldo/LaPresse Via AP) Roberto Monaldo/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 Brothers of Italy's Leader Giorgia Meloni attends the center-right coalition closing rally in Rome Thursday, Sep. 22, 2022. Italians vote on Sunday for a new Parliament, and they could elect their first far-right premier of the post-war era. If opinion polls hold, Giorgia Meloni could be that premier, as well as become the first woman to lead an Italian government. Gregorio Borgia/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 From left, The League's Matteo Salvini, Forza Italia's Silvio Berlusconi, and Brothers of Italy's Giorgia Meloni attend the final rally of the center-right coalition in central Rome, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. Italians vote on Sunday for a new Parliament, and they could elect their first far-right premier of the post-war era. If opinion polls hold, Giorgia Meloni could be that premier, as well as become the first woman to lead an Italian government. Alessandra Tarantino/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 Brothers of Italy's Giorgia Meloni snaps a selfie movie during the center-right coalition closing rally in Rome Thursday, Sep. 22, 2022. Italians vote on Sunday for a new Parliament, and they could elect their first far-right premier of the post-war era. If opinion polls hold, Giorgia Meloni could be that premier, as well as become the first woman to lead an Italian government. Gregorio Borgia/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
ROME (AP) — Sunday’s parliamentary election will determine who governs next in Italy. But it might take weeks before a coalition government is actually in place to run the major industrial economy and key NATO member.
Opinion polls indicate that voters might elect the first far-right premier of the post-World War II era — and the first woman to lead an Italian government — in the person of Giorgia Meloni.
Written By
FRANCES D'EMILIO