EXPLAINER: Stuck jet stream, La Nina causing weird weather SETH BORENSTEIN, AP Science Writer Dec. 4, 2021 Updated: Dec. 4, 2021 10:33 a.m.
FILE - Kenneth Warner races into the water to help rescue the driver of a car that went into the flooded Nooksack River, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, in Ferndale, Wash. Winter has started out weird in the United States. It's been flip flop weather in much of the country with the Pacific Northwest getting record rainfall and Denver and the Rockies still haven't seen their first significant snowfall of the season.
FILE - Floodwater inundates homes along a road Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, in Sumas, Wash. Winter has started out weird in the United States. It's been flip flop weather in much of the country with the Pacific Northwest getting record rainfall and Denver and the Rockies still haven't seen their first significant snowfall of the season.
America’s winter wonderland is starting out this season as anything but traditional.
The calendar says December but for much of the country temperatures beckon for sandals. Umbrellas, if not arks, are needed in the Pacific Northwest, while in the Rockies snow shovels are gathering cobwebs.