EXPLAINER: What is excited delirium?

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The attorney for the officer on trial in George Floyd’s death has raised the concept of excited delirium as testimony examines whether reasonable force was used on Floyd.
Derek Chauvin, 45, who is white, is charged with murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death. Floyd, 46, was arrested outside a neighborhood market on May 25 after being accused of trying to pass a counterfeit $20 bill. A panicky-sounding Floyd writhed and claimed to be claustrophobic as police tried to put him in the squad car.