EXPLAINER: Who are the kids trapped in Syria prison attack? ZEINA KARAM, Associated Press Jan. 26, 2022 Updated: Jan. 26, 2022 10:48 a.m.
FILE - A boy plays with a broken sword, at al-Hol camp, which houses families of members of the Islamic State group, in Hasakeh province, Syria, May 1, 2021. Hundreds of minors are believed to be holed up in Gweiran Prison, which has been at the center of an ongoing violent standoff between Islamic State group militants and U.S.-backed Kurdish fighters after IS fighters stormed the prison on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. A distressing series of voice notes sent by an Australian teenager from the prison in northeast Syria underscores the plight of thousands of forgotten children that remain trapped in detention facilities in Syria and Iraq.
FILE - Children gather outside their tents, at al-Hol camp, which houses families of members of the Islamic State group, in Hasakeh province, Syria, May 1, 2021. Farhad Shami, a spokesman for the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces, said Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, that they have wrestled control of the last section in a prison controlled by Islamic State militants, ending a weeklong assault by the extremists. The militants had used child detainees as human shields slowing down the effort to retake the facility located in the northeastern city of Hassakeh.
BEIRUT (AP) — A distressing series of voice notes sent by an Australian teenager from a prison in northeast Syria underscores the plight of thousands of forgotten children who remain trapped in detention facilities in Syria and Iraq.
Hundreds of minors are believed to be holed up in Gweiran Prison, which has been at the center of a violent standoff between Islamic State group militants and U.S.-backed Kurdish fighters that began a week ago.