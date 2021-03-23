EXPLAINER: Why is Biden halting federal oil and gas sales? MATTHEW BROWN and MATTHEW DALY, Associated Press March 23, 2021 Updated: March 23, 2021 12:37 p.m.
1 of8 FILE - This Jan. 14, 2015 file photo shows oil pump jacks in McKenzie County in western North Dakota. President Joe Biden shut down oil and gas lease sales from the nation's vast public lands and waters in his first days in office, citing worries about climate change. Now his administration has to figure out what do with the multi-billion dollar program without crushing a significant sector of the U.S. economy, while fending off sharp criticism from congressional Republicans and the oil industry. Matthew Brown/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 FILE - In this April 24, 2015, file photo, pumpjacks work in a field near Lovington, N.M. President Joe Biden shut down oil and gas lease sales from the nation's vast public lands and waters in his first days in office, citing worries about climate change. Now his administration has to figure out what do with the multi-billion dollar program without crushing a significant sector of the U.S. economy, while fending off sharp criticism from congressional Republicans and the oil industry. Charlie Riedel/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 FILE - This Feb. 26, 2021, file photo shows an oil well east of Casper, Wyo. President Joe Biden shut down oil and gas lease sales from the nation's vast public lands and waters in his first days in office, citing worries about climate change. Now his administration has to figure out what do with the multi-billion dollar program without crushing a significant sector of the U.S. economy, while fending off sharp criticism from congressional Republicans and the oil industry. Mead Gruver/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, file photo, then-Rep. Debra Haaland, D-N.M., testifies before a Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources hearing on her nomination to be secretary of the interior, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Haaland, a former two-term New Mexico congresswoman, said she is committed to "strike the right balance" as interior manages oil drilling and other energy development, while seeking to conserve public lands and address climate change. (Leigh Vogel/Pool via AP, File) Leigh Vogel/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 FILE - This April 10, 2011, file photo, shows a rig and supply vessel in the Gulf of Mexico, off the coast of Louisiana. President Joe Biden shut down oil and gas lease sales from the nation's vast public lands and waters in his first days in office, citing worries about climate change. Now his administration has to figure out what do with the multi-billion dollar program without crushing a significant sector of the U.S. economy, while fending off sharp criticism from congressional Republicans and the oil industry. Gerald Herbert/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — President Joe Biden shut down oil and gas lease sales from the nation’s vast public lands and waters in his first days in office, citing worries about climate change. Now his administration has to figure out what do with the multibillion-dollar program without crushing a significant sector of the U.S. economy — and while fending off sharp criticism from congressional Republicans and the oil industry.
The leasing ban is only temporary, although officials have declined to say how long it will last. And it’s unclear how much legal authority the government has to stop drilling on about 23 million acres (9 million hectares) previously leased to energy companies.
Written By
MATTHEW BROWN and MATTHEW DALY