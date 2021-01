2 1 of 2 Shelton Fire Department / Contributed photo Show More Show Less 2 of 2 Shelton Fire Department / Contributed photo Show More Show Less



SHELTON — A structure fire on Hawley Road sent two people to the hospital early Sunday morning, fire officials said.

Deputy Fire Chief Paul Wilson said firefighters responded to a house fire about 2:40 a.m. Fire crews observed a large amount of smoke coming from the residence and determined the fire was in the basement.