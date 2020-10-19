Early voting surges in New Mexico as Senate candidates clash

Sandy Martinez begins filling in the first in-person ballot of the day at an early voting center on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, in Santa Fe, N.M. Early voting centers opened Saturday across the state. In-person early voting extends for two weeks through Oct. 31.

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — More than 80,000 people cast ballots across New Mexico over the weekend as registered Democrats continue to dominate early voting ahead of the Nov. 3 presidential election, the secretary of state's office said.

Voting convenience centers opened Saturday across the state and will remain open through Oct. 31, and then reopen on Election Day.

State election officials say more than 265,000 ballots have been cast since the start of early voting.

Registered Republicans accounted for one-third of ballots, while about 54% were cast by Democrats either by absentee ballot or in person.

New Mexico allows absentee voting by request for any reason. Absentee ballots account for about half of the voting so far.

On Sunday, candidates in an open U.S. Senate race — Democratic Sen. Tom Udall will retire at the end of his term — presented clashing visions for the future of the U.S. health care system, the federal government's response to climate change and potential policing reforms during a televised debate on PBS.

Democratic Rep. Ben Ray Lujan highlighted his work in the U.S. House on needs ranging from new coronavirus relief legislation to water infrastructure projects, and urged voters not to provide another supportive vote for GOP Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Republican former meteorologist Mark Ronchetti accused Luján of being embroiled in partisan bickering, and outlined an agenda for improving education and providing job opportunities with investments in vocational training.

He also stressed the need for more police funding and his support for immunity provisions that insulate police from lawsuits.