East St. Louis rapper fatally shot at gas station

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (AP) — Illinois State Police say a well-known East St. Louis rapper has been shot and killed in a gas station parking lot.

Master Sgt. Elbert Jennings says East St. Louis police received a call at 9:48 p.m. Monday reporting shots fired at a Mobile Gas Mart. He says that when police arrived, they found 25-year-old Cedric Gooden on the ground.

St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. says Gooden was pronounced dead at 10:45 p.m. by an emergency room doctor at Memorial Hospital. An autopsy is pending.

Gooden's rapper name was Kold Kase.

The Belleville News-Democrat reports police have no suspects and no motive for the shooting.

