SHELTON — A postal problem has Echo Hose Ambulance reminding residents about all the options for donating to its nonprofit organization.

Echo Hose Ambulance, which operates primarily through donations from the community, has started its major annual fundraising campaign, which consists of sending letters to households. Residents then send back donations in the envelopes included in the mailing.

But in the last few days, some of the donations are not making it to Echo Hose Ambulance, instead they are being mailed “return to sender.”

“Our fund drive seemed to be going as normal, envelopes were slowly starting to come in and then Thursday we started receiving phone calls from residents that the USPS were sending back the pre-addressed envelopes,” said Joe Laucella, Echo Hose Ambulance Director of Operations.

Laucella confirmed that all envelopes are identical and confirmed to have the correct address information.

“The problem seems to be sporadic as we are receiving some but not all,” Laucella said. “We rely on our annual campaign to help purchase our equipment. We received more than a dozen calls about residents having their pre-addressed envelopes returned to them.”

Echo Hose Ambulance took to Facebook this past weekend to alert residents to the issue and to let them know of the other options for giving donations.

“We have notified the post office and have been in contact with the Postmaster,” Echo Hose Ambulance stated in its Facebook post. “We are waiting for a response from them as to what may have happened and if the problem has been corrected.”

Echo Hose Ambulance, in existence since 1949, responded to more than 6,000 emergencies in 2021, an average of 16 per day. For 2022, Laucella said the ambulance corps is on pace to surpass 6,700 calls.

As of July, Echo Hose Ambulance now provides the community with paramedic-level care, advanced cardiac life support, and other emergency interventions.

Echo Hose Ambulance also operates its training center, located at 430 Coram Ave., which educates the public by offering a wide variety of courses, such as emergency medical technician, CPR, first aid, bleeding control, and naloxone administration.

The corps has also launched a paramedic program in conjunction with Yale New Haven Health and Bridgeport Hospital.

The current 2022 fundraising campaign will support the purchase of a new advanced life support cardiac monitor and a CPR chest compression device, also called a LUCAS device, at an estimated $55,000.

People interested in donating can also use Venmo, @EchoHoseAmbulance, or deliver directly to Echo Hose Headquarters at 100 Meadow St. For more information or to arrange a pick-up, email jlaucella@sheltonems.com or call 203-924-5500 ext. 5.