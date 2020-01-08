Echo Hose honors busy volunteer

Collin Hessberger, right, has been named Echo Hose Ambulance Corps 2019 Volunteer of the Year. With Hessberger is Echo Hose Ambulance Chief Michael Chaffee.

Collin Hessberger was named Echo Hose Ambulance Corps 2019 Volunteer of the Year during the organization’s award ceremony this past weekend.

Hessberger was recognized for his “hard work, dedication and commitment to our community,” according to the organization’s Facebook page. “Absolutely amazing accomplishment and we are extremely grateful for his commitment to our organization and the community.”

Hessberger was also recognized for responding to the most emergency calls last year. As a volunteer, he spent hundreds of hours responding to 770 emergency calls, which represents nearly 15 percent of our total call volume. He is a full-time college student and also works part time as an EMT for a commercial ambulance service.