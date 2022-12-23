Editions of Jan. 6 report already on Amazon best seller list

NEW YORK (AP) — It took less than a day for the Jan. 6 report to go from public unveiling to the bestseller list on Amazon.com.

By late Friday, three editions of the Congressional probe of the 2021 siege of the U.S. Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump were in the top 30 on Amazon. The editions include one with a foreword by MSNBC anchor Ari Melber, published by Harper Paperbacks; A Celadon Books release with a foreword by New Yorker editor David Remnick and an epilogue by Rep. Jamie Raskin, a Maryland Democrat and member of the House Select Committee; and a volume by the Hachette Book Group imprint Twelve, published in coordination with The New York Times.