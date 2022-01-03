Educators expect rise in COVID-19 cases as students return

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota's educators are bracing for what they expect will be a spike in coronavirus cases after students return to their classrooms on Monday.

“What I’ve heard from superintendents is that they are nervous about omicron,“ said Bob Indihar, the executive director of the Minnesota Rural Education Association. “It seems to be the new normal that changes are going to happen and quarantines and people being out are just part of the process now. Districts are kind of taking it in stride.”