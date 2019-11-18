Edwards faces second term with more conservative Legislature

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards arrives to address supporters at his election night watch party in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards arrives to address supporters at his election night watch party in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Photo: Matthew Hinton, AP Photo: Matthew Hinton, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Edwards faces second term with more conservative Legislature 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Gov. John Bel Edwards spent his first four years in office tangling with conservative House Republicans who regularly fought his agenda. As Edwards heads to his second term starting in January, those tensions are likely to worsen and expand into the Senate.

Many of the Democratic governor’s GOP allies in the Senate, particularly Senate President John Alario, are exiting because of term limits. And more conservatives were elected this fall to both legislative chambers.

Edwards got a slight boost when Republicans fell two seats short of reaching a veto-proof, two-thirds supermajority in the House. They’ve exceeded that benchmark in the Senate.

Still, Edwards could see more bills he dislikes heading to his desk.

Republicans in January will hold 27 of 39 Senate seats and 68 of 105 House seats.