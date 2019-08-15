Edwards seeks more disaster relief for Louisiana after Barry

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Gov. John Bel Edwards says he's asked President Donald Trump to declare a major disaster for Louisiana after Hurricane Barry.

Barry made landfall last month.

In a letter Thursday, Edwards says the new declaration would provide assistance for activities involved in "protection of life and property, removal of debris and the repair, restoration, and replacement of damaged facilities."

Edwards says the process for requesting such a declaration requires a more detailed assessment of impacts and costs incurred in all of the parishes included than the emergency declaration issued by Trump during the event.

The request would affect: Allen, Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberia, Iberia, Jefferson, Orleans, Lafourche, Plaquemines, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. John the Baptist, St. Mary, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne, Vermilion and West Feliciana parishes.