Egypt prosecutors deny prominent jailed activist faced harm

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt's prosecutors are refuting allegations of torture and ill-treatment leveled by prominent jailed activist, Alaa Abdel-Fattah, arguing he is in good condition years after the accusations were made.
For nearly ten days, Abdel-Fattah's family say they have not heard from him. They say they've been told by prison officials that he is refusing to meet with them. Amnesty International is urging Egyptian authorities to allow the family access to the 40-year-old programmer and father, who is serving a five-year sentence on charges related to his activism.