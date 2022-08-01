SACRAMENTO, California, EE.UU. (AP) — El gobernador de California declara estado de emergencia por la viruela símica, el 2do estado en 3 días en dar ese paso.
- Longtime Shelton studio owner making dance more inclusive
- Shelton man races his way from construction to a NASCAR gig
- Shelton preps for August GOP, Democratic primaries
- Shelton High Marching Gaels holds bottle drive, seeks new members
- Lifelong Shelton resident, Video 7 owner Robert Achille dies
- Opponents make final case against Shelton farm stand zone change
- Volunteers needed for Shelton Avenue clean-up
- $8M River Road sale tops Shelton’s May property sales
- Shelton seeks grant for skate park reboot after petition drive
- Shelton residents earn academic accolades
Recommended