Skip to main content
News

El presidente de Ucrania, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, llega a una base aérea cerca de Washington; se reunirá con Joe Biden

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — El presidente de Ucrania, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, llega a una base aérea cerca de Washington; se reunirá con Joe Biden.

Written By
Associated Press