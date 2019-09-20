Election do-over set in part of Mississippi Senate district

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — A special election will be Nov. 5 in part of a Mississippi Senate district — the same day as the general election for other offices.

Gov. Phil Bryant on Friday set the date to finish the Republican primary in Senate District 50 in coastal Harrison County.

A Republican committee certified Biloxi City Councilwoman Dixie Newman as a one-vote winner over state Rep. Scott DeLano for the open seat. DeLano filed a complaint about possible irregularities, and a judge ordered new voting in five precincts that are split between Senate districts.

The judge's order says because the special election is to finish the Republican primary, people who voted in the Democratic primary may not vote in the special election.

The winner gets a four-year term because nobody else is running.