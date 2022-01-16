Election overhaul in Alaska aimed at reducing partisanship BECKY BOHRER, Associated Press Jan. 16, 2022 Updated: Jan. 16, 2022 11:56 a.m.
1 of11 Former Alaska lawmaker Jason Grenn holds an Alaska Division of Elections brochure explaining ranked choice voting at his office in Anchorage, Alaska, on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. Grenn was sponsor of a ballot initiative passed by Alaska voters in 2020 that would end party primaries and send the top four vote-getters, regardless of party affiliation, to the general election, where ranked-choice voting would determine a consensus winner. The model is unique among states and viewed by supporters as a way to encourage civility and cooperation among elected officials. The Alaska Supreme Court is set to hear arguments over the system Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. Mark Thiessen Show More Show Less
2 of11 Former Alaska lawmaker Jason Grenn poses for a photo at his office in Anchorage, Alaska, on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. Grenn was a sponsor of a ballot initiative passed by Alaska voters in 2020 that would end party primaries and send the top four vote-getters, regardless of party affiliation, to the general election, where ranked-choice voting would determine a consensus winner. The model is unique among states and viewed by supporters as a way to encourage civility and cooperation among elected officials. The Alaska Supreme Court is set to hear arguments over the system Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. Mark Thiessen Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 FILE - Attorney Scott Kendall presents oral arguments in a lawsuit, Sept. 26, 2014, in Anchorage, Alaska. Kendall helped write a successful ballot initiative passed by Alaska voters in 2020 that would end party primaries and send the top four vote-getters, regardless of party affiliation, to the general election, where ranked-choice voting would determine a consensus winner. The Alaska Supreme Court is set to hear a challenge to the system Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. Rachel D'Oro Show More Show Less
5 of11 FILE - Then-Alaska Senate President Cathy Giessel, left, a Republican, and then-House Speaker Bryce Edgmon, seated right, an Independent, attend a news conference at the Capitol, May 28, 2019, in Juneau, Alaska. A successful ballot initiative passed by Alaska voters in 2020 would end party primaries and send the top four vote-getters, regardless of party affiliation, to the general election, where ranked-choice voting would determine a consensus winner. The Alaska Supreme Court is set to hear a challenge to the system Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. Becky Bohrer Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 FILE - This Jan. 13, 2022, photo shows Harlow Robinson posing for a photo with downtown Anchorage, Alaska, behind him. Robinson supported a successful ballot initiative passed by Alaska voters in 2020 that would end party primaries and send the top four vote-getters, regardless of party affiliation, to the general election, where ranked-choice voting would determine a consensus winner. The Alaska Supreme Court is set to hear a challenge to the system Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. Mark Thiessen Show More Show Less
8 of11 FILE - At the state Capitol in Juneau, Alaska, lawmakers, including standing from left, then-House Speaker Bryce Edgmon, an independent, Senate Minority Leader Tom Begich, middle, a Democrat, then-President Cathy Giessel, right, a Republican, confer after lawmakers failed to override Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy's budget vetoes on July 10, 2019. A successful ballot initiative passed by Alaska voters in 2020 would end party primaries and send the top four vote-getters, regardless of party affiliation, to the general election, where ranked-choice voting would determine a consensus winner. Giessel said she believes her work across party lines and that of another Republican senator was a “major part, possibly the only part of the reason that we lost reelection.” (Michael Penn/The Juneau Empire via AP, File) Michael Penn/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 FILE - Former Alaska state Rep. Lance Pruitt, standing, speaks on the House floor at the Alaska Legislature, April 27, 2015, in Juneau, Alaska. Pruitt was Republican minority leader when he lost his seat in 2020. A successful ballot initiative passed by Alaska voters in 2020 would end party primaries and send the top four vote-getters, regardless of party affiliation, to the general election, where ranked-choice voting would determine a consensus winner. The Alaska Supreme Court is set to hear a challenge to the system Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. (Michael Penn/The Juneau Empire via AP, File) Michael Penn/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — As partisan warfare has become the norm in state legislatures and Congress, Alaska is set to embark on an experiment to see if voters themselves can disarm the combatants.
A new election system, narrowly passed by voters in 2020 and set to be used in this year's races, is aimed at getting candidates to appeal to a broad range of voters beyond their traditional base. The system would end party primaries and send the top four vote-getters, regardless of party affiliation, to the general election, where ranked-choice voting would determine a winner.