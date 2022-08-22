Election staff abruptly quits, upending rural Texas county PAUL J. WEBER, Associated Press Aug. 22, 2022 Updated: Aug. 22, 2022 12:55 p.m.
FREDERICKSBURG , Texas (AP) — Part of why Terry Hamilton says he abruptly left his job running elections deep in Texas wine country is by now a familiar story in America: He became fed up with the harassment that followed the 2020 election.
But this was no ordinary exit.