Electronics recycling demand clogs roads, ends event early

DICKSON CITY, Pa. (AP) — Long lines and traffic jams put an early end to a free electronics recycling event in northeastern Pennsylvania.

The Times-Tribune of Scranton reports the collection in Dickson City was swamped by early birds and police and security closed entry shortly after it began at 9 a.m. on Saturday.

The e-waste event was sponsored by a local state senator, Hewlett-Packard and the Lackawanna County Environmental Office.

Sen. John Blake tells the paper there were safety concerns about people walking across parking lots with electronic items and darting out of line as frustrations grew over wait times that ran up to three hours.

The event clogged access roads into the Viewmont Mall, and vehicles on a nearby Interstate 81 exit ramp backed up onto the highway.

