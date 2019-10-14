Eleventh annual Center for Cancer Care 5K Walk/Run raises more than $57,000

More than 400 runners and walkers took part in The tenth annual 5K Walk/Run to benefit the Center for Cancer Care at Griffin Hospital on Sept. 28, raising more than $57,000 for the Center's patient support programs.

Hundreds of participants raised more than $57,000 at the 11th annual 5K Walk/Run to Benefit the Center for Cancer Care on Sept. 28.

“We built the advanced and patient-centered Center for Cancer Care in response to the expressed need of Valley residents for locally available and comprehensive cancer treatment services,” said Griffin Hospital President and CEO Patrick Charmel. “We are deeply thankful to all the participants, volunteers, donors and sponsors who made this such a successful event and are helping Griffin continue to bring good health to its community.”

This year featured awards for the top individual fund-raiser and top team fund-raiser. The winner of the William C. Powanda Memorial Award for the top fund-raiser was Stephanie Ventimiglia, of Derby, who raised $4,455. Team Aversa raised $10,700 and won the Team Synergy Award as the top fundraising team.

The Walk/Run was supported by the Ansonia and Derby police departments. The event was sponsored by Jefferson Radiology, All About You, the Ansonia Rod & Gun Club, Smilow Cancer Hospital Yale-New Haven, R.D. Scinto, The Edge Fitness Clubs, Teamsters Local No. 1150, Southern Connecticut Dental, Frame It Easy, Ion Bank, Yale Therapeutic Radiology, Centrix, CW Fitness, and Star 99.9 FM.

Donations are still being accepted at griffinhealth.org/5k. For more information, contact Laura Murphy at lkmurphy@griffinhealth.org.