Ellsworth investigates solar array options

ELLSWORTH, Maine (AP) — Ellsworth, Maine, officials say they are looking into working with a developer to build a solar energy farm on city-owned land to reduce electricity costs.

City Council member Gary Fortier says the city's former 24-acre dump on Stabawl Road would be a good candidate.

City Manager David Cole says the city is unsure of what type of project to pursue. He says the city is more likely to lease the land to a developer and sign a power purchase agreement.

The Bangor Daily News reports that solar power development has been on the rise in Maine in recent years.