Elon Musk helping restore internet to Tonga, officials say NICK PERRY, Associated Press Feb. 9, 2022 Updated: Feb. 9, 2022 1:24 a.m.
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Entrepreneur Elon Musk is helping reconnect Tonga to the internet after a volcanic eruption and tsunami cut off the South Pacific nation more than three weeks ago, according to officials, while repairs on an undersea cable are proving more difficult than first thought.
The tsunami severed the sole fiber-optic cable that connects Tonga to the rest of the world and most people remain without reliable connections.