End of June sees two home sales top $600,000

111 North Street, Shelton

The following property transfers were recorded in the city clerk’s office between June 24 and 28.

* 127 New Street, Tammy A. Bartomeli to Maria Gallo, $190,000.

* 77 Maler Avenue, Vincent Mallozzi and Brooke Mallozzi to Niti Chaudhry and Abilash Mohan, $670,000.

* Lot #15 Emily Lane, John Paul Development LLC to Tammy Edwards and Richard J. Edwards Sr., $225,000.

* 371 Papere Ridge (Unit #371 Sunwood Condominium), Ronald S. Corra and Deborah A. Bingham to Matthew Paisley, $267,000.

* Lot #18 Doe Place (Lot #18 Laurel Wood Manor), Elsie Macy to Prestigious Home Design LLC, $255,000.

* 8 Quaker Ridge Road (Lot #8 Quaker Ridge Road), Jose T. Borges and Albina Borges to Christopher Hill and Deanna Ferranti, $322,000.

* 25 Gene Drive, (Lot #18 Honey Fox Hill), Anna Basia Nartowicz and Dariusz Nartowicz to Anna Zarra (Irrevocable Trust), $390,000.

* 75 Longfellow Road (Lot #94 Great White Oak Manor), Michael J. Becker and Cheryl Becker to Teresa M. Hall, $365,000.

* 56 Lane Street, Patricia R. Cullen to Brian Neary and Michele Neary, $298,000.

* 76 Katherine Court (Unit #76 Rivendell Condominium), Nancy P. Monson to Bridget Benson Muller, $264,900.

* 32 Freedom Way (Unit #32 Heritage Pointe), Rene D. Patino to Marion Kogstad, $460,000.

* 37 Princess Wenonah Drive (Lot #35 Section 3 Indian Springs), Jon Goode and Michele Goode to Christopher Ward and Jillian Ward, $420,000.

* 169 Pheasant Ridge (Unit #169-C Aspetuck Village), Gary J. Csanadi, Robert A. Csanadi, Timothy J. Csanadi, T. Allen Csanadi and Randolph L. Csanadi to Carmela Tartaglia, $265,000.

* 18 Hidden Pond Lane, Jody Browne (trust), John Browne, Jr. (trust), Jody Browne (revocable trust) to Lorraine Green, $725,000.

* 175 Pheasant Ridge (Unit #175 Aspetuck Village), Christopher Kassas (exec) and Julie Kassas (estate) to Gary L. Bodyk and Susan E. Bodyk, $256,000.

* 31 Sagamore Road (Lot #21 Indian Wells Estates), John A. Balkonis and Patricia L. Balkonis to Vanessa Pompa and Ronnie Pompa Jr., $318,000.

* 111 North Street (Lot #1 Oakwood Estates), Eugene L. Gentile and Margo L. Gentile to Michael John Becker and Cheryl Ann Becker, $478,000.