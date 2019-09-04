Endangered Indian rhinoceros calf born at Omaha zoo

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium has announced the birth of an endangered rhinoceros species.

The zoo said Wednesday that the Indian rhinoceros calf was born Friday. It's the first rhinoceros born in the Omaha zoo's 120-year history.

Zoo Director Dennis Pate calls the birth one of the most for the zoo in recent history, saying "it counts when it comes to sustaining this species in zoos; it counts as a backup to vulnerable wild populations."

The calf's parents are Hellary and Jontu, both 11 years old and housed at the zoo's Asian Highlands. Both parents weigh about 4,200 pounds.

The 140-pound (63.5-kilogram) calf is believed to be male and is with its mother in a private area. The calf will be named at a Sept. 13 zoo fundraiser.