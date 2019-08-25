Energy companies spending millions lobbying Beacon Hill

BOSTON (AP) — Companies representing a range of energy interests, from old-school oil and gas to renewables like solar and wind power, are pumping millions into lobbying efforts in Massachusetts.

In 2018, as many as 70 energy businesses and advocacy groups reported spending at least $5.3 million trying to get their messages through to Beacon Hill legislators and policymakers.

That's according to an Associated Press review of public lobbying records. Some of the top spenders were involved in renewable energy.

The spending was much the same in 2017, when a similar number of groups spent about $5.1 million on lobbying.

But it's a dramatic shift from 2005, when just two dozen energy companies reported spending about $1.2 million on lobbying. Few of those companies were primarily involved in renewable power.