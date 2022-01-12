Energy monitor blames Russia for European gas crisis

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The head of the International Energy Agency blamed Russia for much of Europe's natural gas crisis, saying Wednesday that high prices and low storage levels largely stem from the behavior of state-owned gas supplier Gazprom.
Fatih Birol, executive director of the Paris-based international energy monitor, said in an online news conference that Russia could send up to a third more gas through existing pipelines. That would amount to some 10% of European daily consumption — about the amount that industry officials say would be needed to avoid a severe shortage in case of colder-than-expected weather.