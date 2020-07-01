Energy surplus and wet weather lower Juneau electric bills

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Electric Light and Power customers are expected to experience lower electric bills as a result of surplus energy and a rainy June.

The company’s cost of power adjustment is scheduled to lower the current rate beginning Wednesday, The Juneau Empire reported.

Wet weather raised low reservoirs back to normal levels, while a decrease in the number of cruise ships using Juneau’s harbor will not cause an increase in price for customers in the city, said Debbie Driscoll, Alaska Electric Light and Power vice president of consumer affairs.

“The rain is helpful. Our reservoirs are in good condition. Without the cruise ships, we have surplus energy," Driscoll said.

Money paid by interruptible customers, such as mines and cruise ships, when there are favorable water levels and weather conditions helps offset costs for regular customers, the company said.

The area's mines and cruise ships moored to Juneau's pier are typically the largest customers of consumable power, but mines have handled the excess supply created by a lack of cruise ships, Driscoll said.

Large cruise companies have cancelled their regular summer tour seasons in response to the coronavirus.